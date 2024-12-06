Committee for Protection of Rights of Iqbal Abilov called for release of all political prisoners in Azerbaijan

The Committee for Protection of Rights of researcher Iqbal Abilov has called for his release, as well as that of all political prisoners in Azerbaijan; it accused the authorities of systemic repression against journalists, activists and intellectuals.

In a statement issued Thursday, the committee argues that for more than two decades the authorities have suppressed freedom of expression and civil liberties by prosecuting people on trumped-up charges.

For example, accusations of receiving foreign grants are often used to intimidate the younger generation and suppress dissent.

The statement emphasises that detainees are often portrayed as criminals in violation of the presumption of innocence. Such practices are aimed at undermining public confidence and reputation of those arrested.

Iqbal Abilov, a young researcher at the Belarusian State University, is among the political prisoners. He was detained on charges of high treason, allegedly for co-operation with Armenian intelligence. The Committee refutes these accusations as stating that Abilov is an expert on the history and culture of the Far East, Russia, Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan and the Talysh people. His activities have been unfairly politicised.

Abilov also issued the journal 'Vestnik' of the Talysh National Academy, on the language, history and culture of the Talysh community. His arrest drew criticism from international organisations due to allegations of discrimination against Talysh activists in Azerbaijan.

In conclusion, the Committee called on the Azerbaijani authorities to stop repressing freedom of expression and to release Abilov and other political prisoners.