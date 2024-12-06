  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan

Protests in Georgia against election fraud continue

Rallies in Tbilisi, Batumi and other Georgian cities have been taking place for eight nights in a row. Protesters are demanding the release of all those detained and new parliamentary elections. The police have been dispersing protests in Tbilisi for six nights, with mass detentions, sometimes in harsh forms.

In total, more than three hundred people were detained at the protests, and seven more opposition representatives were arrested during a daytime operation on December 4.

The footage shows Rustaveli Avenue late in the evening on December 5.

