New "anecdote" from Ministry of `Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

On 6 April, a status appeared in the account of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the X platform, which cannot be perceived other than a joke.

"We are disturbed by the detention of the well-known climate activist Greta Thunberg during a peaceful demonstration in the Hague. Azerbaijan as COP 29 Presidency call on the Dutch authorities to respect the freedom of expression of climate change protesters and release the detainees."

Note that such "touching" concern for human rights in Europe and political prisoners in Armenia is periodically evident in the rhetoric of official Baku. This happens when there is no answer to Western demands to release nearly 300 political prisoners in Azerbaijan, including dozens of journalists.-