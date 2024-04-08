New "anecdote" from Ministry of `Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan
On 6 April, a status appeared in the account of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the X platform, which cannot be perceived other than a joke.
"We are disturbed by the detention of the well-known climate activist Greta Thunberg during a peaceful demonstration in the Hague. Azerbaijan as COP 29 Presidency call on the Dutch authorities to respect the freedom of expression of climate change protesters and release the detainees."
Note that such "touching" concern for human rights in Europe and political prisoners in Armenia is periodically evident in the rhetoric of official Baku. This happens when there is no answer to Western demands to release nearly 300 political prisoners in Azerbaijan, including dozens of journalists.-
The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has identified two individuals who in recent days have been spreading false information about the increase in targeting on the border with Armenia, the dead and wounded among the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the imposition of a curfew in Lachin, and the bringing of troops into a state of combat readiness. It has been established that the authors of these reports are Azerbaijani citizens Aliev Rashad, born in 1977, and Melikov Parviz, born in 1973. "Necessary legal and procedural measures have been taken against them," the State Security Service and the Media Development Agency said in a statement on April 8.
8 April 2024
On April 8, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. During the visit, he will hold meetings with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev and other high-ranking officials, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
8 April 2024
On April 8, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order appointing judges and chairmen of a number of general and specialized courts of first instance, as well as appeal courts. Ilkin Abdullayev, judge and chairman of the Khankendi City Court, is also among the newly appointed. Previously, he served as a judge of the Lankaran Court of Serious Crimes and the Shirvan Court of Appeal.
8 April 2024
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed as a result of the devastating floods in Kazakhstan.
Амид
2024-04-08
Как это нечем? Это и есть вполне адекватный ответ. Европе нужно посмотреть на себя, на то, как они у себя топчут права человека. Вот об этом троллинг МИД Азербайджана.
Jemin
2024-04-08
Троллинг — "форма социальной провокации или издевательства в сетевом общении, использующаяся как персонифицированными участниками, заинтересованными в большей узнаваемости, публичности, эпатаже, так и анонимными пользователями без возможности их идентификации". Задачи МИДа не в этом. Во-первых, МИДу надо заниматься делом, а не вот такой херней. Во-вторых, не надо делать из нас идиотов. Ловить журналистов и подбрасывать им деньги или наркотики за то, что они изоблачают воров и коррупционеров - это, что защита прав человека? Хватит позориться на весь мир, подкупая тех самых европейцев, чтобы они в ПАСЕ голосовали, что в Азербадйжане нет коррупции и политзаключенных. Это полная деградация.
Тюрк
2024-04-08
Если Лавров говорит от имени Азербайджана тогда зачем нужен МИД вообще , пускай работают под патронажем Лаврова