Holidays without overpayments: Why choose Azerbaijan?

Since the beginning of the year, the average price in hotels of all-star categories in Azerbaijan in the online hotel booking system booking.com was lower than in Georgia, Armenia and Istanbul (Turkey).

This is stated in the report of the State Agency for Tourism.

Thus, in January, the average price per night in hotels in Azerbaijan was 87.5 manats, in Istanbul - 159.5 manats, in Georgia - 159 manats, in Armenia - 106.5 manats as converted to the national currency of Azerbaijan.

Note that in February, there was a certain rise in prices in Azerbaijan, while in other countries and Istanbul, on the contrary, there was a drop. This notwithstanding, an average price per night in hotels of Azerbaijan in the said period remained low as compared to other comparable countries. Thus, in February, an average price per night in hotels of all-star categories in Azerbaijan was 102.67 manats, in Istanbul - 130.60 manats, in Georgia - 126.50 manats, in Armenia - 97.20 manats.

In March, an average price in hotels of Azerbaijan, Istanbul, Georgia and Armenia slightly rose. Thus, in hotels of Azerbaijan it rose to 134.33 manats, in Istanbul - 138.2 manats, in Georgia - 111 manats, in Armenia - 102.5 manats.

In spite of the fact that April has just begun, there are already changes in prices. Thus, the hotel room rate in Azerbaijan per night is 131.67 manats, in Istanbul - 180.8 manats, in Georgia - 141 manats, in Armenia - 112 manats.

Recall that on the territory of Azerbaijan in three-star hotels the most expensive rooms in Ganja -135 manats per night, while in Baku - 75.2 manats, followed by Sheki - 72 manats, Ismayilly - 63 manats, Astara - 60 manats, Mingachevir - 50 manats. In four-star hotels, the most expensive rooms in Naftalan are 223 manats per night, in Gakh - 142 manats, Gabala - 121 manats, Ismailly - 120 manats, while in Baku - 108.61 manats. The analysis of five-star hotels showed that the most expensive prices are in Guba - 269 manats, Naftalan - 247 manats, Baku - 236.92 manats, Gabala - 205.55 manats, Lankaran - 170.45 manats, Shabran - 153.64 manats, Gakh - 153 manat, etc.

It is cheaper, but with comfort you can have a rest in five-star hotels Gusar - 109 manats.

As for hotels without categories, the cheapest rest is possible in Beylagan and Gazakh - for 30 manats, Kurdamir and Mingachevir - for 40 manats, Gusar -59.25 manats, Ganja-Geranboy - 75-77 manats.--