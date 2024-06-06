    • flag_AZ
New Azerbaijani Ambassador to Oman appointed

New Azerbaijani Ambassador to Oman appointed

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

New Azerbaijani Ambassador to Oman appointed

On Thursday, by order of the head of state, Rashad Ismayilov was appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Sultanate of Oman. By another order, Shahin Abdullayev was recalled from this position.

