New figure in "French spy" case
New figure in "French spy" case
Amid the lack of official information on the case of unmasking of "French spy network" in Azerbaijan, foreign media report new details of this story.
It should be recalled that in early December, French citizen Martin Rian, who had been engaged in private business, was arrested in Baku on this case. He was accused of espionage, and two employees of the Embassy of France in Azerbaijan were declared persona non grata.
The French newspaper "Observer Online" reported that there is another person arrested in the case, Azerbaijani citizen A. Mammadli. He is accused of establishing "extensive secret links" with the French citizen Rian "in exchange for the granting of French citizenship and material rewards".
It is alleged that he was involved in collecting and transmitting information on the region to the French intelligence services.
According to the same source, Rian and A. Mammadli, on instructions from intelligence officers, established relations with employees of the French bank "Societe Generale".
NOte that Mammadli was involved in opening "correspondent accounts" of the bank in Azerbaijani banks and signing interbank agreements on other issues.
From all this it is not clear what espionage is about and what the opening of bank accounts has to do with it.
It should be added that Rian's Azerbaijani lawyer refuses to comment, and it has not been possible to establish who is defending Mammadli's rights.
-
- In World
- 8 April 2024 12:55
-
Politics
-
The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has identified two individuals who in recent days have been spreading false information about the increase in targeting on the border with Armenia, the dead and wounded among the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the imposition of a curfew in Lachin, and the bringing of troops into a state of combat readiness. It has been established that the authors of these reports are Azerbaijani citizens Aliev Rashad, born in 1977, and Melikov Parviz, born in 1973. "Necessary legal and procedural measures have been taken against them," the State Security Service and the Media Development Agency said in a statement on April 8.
-
- 8 April 2024, 15:15
On April 8, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. During the visit, he will hold meetings with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev and other high-ranking officials, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
-
- 8 April 2024, 14:53
On April 8, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order appointing judges and chairmen of a number of general and specialized courts of first instance, as well as appeal courts. Ilkin Abdullayev, judge and chairman of the Khankendi City Court, is also among the newly appointed. Previously, he served as a judge of the Lankaran Court of Serious Crimes and the Shirvan Court of Appeal.
-
- 8 April 2024, 13:05
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed as a result of the devastating floods in Kazakhstan.
Leave a review