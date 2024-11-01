New park in front of ‘28 May’ metro station opened

Reconstruction and improvement works on the territory in front of the railway station and metro station ‘28 May’ have been completed in Baku.

After the reconstruction, most of the territory has been turned into a pedestrian zone, and a park has been created. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev familiarised himself with the completed works today.

More than 200 trees and more than 15,000 bushes have been planted in the green zone of the park with a total area of about 2,300 square metres.

Two fountains have been built in the park, and 2 bus stops equipped with 4 charging stations for electric buses created in the adjacent territory.