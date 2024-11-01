Acrid odour is felt in Khatai district of the capital

Smog has been observed in Khatai district of the capital, near H.Aliyev Oil Refinery for two days. At the same time, a sharp and acrid odour is felt in the surrounding area. Many residents complain of headaches and tears from eyes.

This has repeatedly happened before, when associated gas from oil refining was released into the atmosphere. Normally, this gas is burnt, but for two days now, no flare from the burnt associated gas has been seen. Meanwhile, the acrid smell is spreading further and further towards the centre of the capital.

So far, the Ministry of Ecology has not commented on what is happening. Attempts to call this department, which is constantly monitoring the environment, have not yielded any results.

On the eve of COP29, this is a good reminder of the environmental situation in Baku.