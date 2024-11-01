Anar Mammadli denied examination in civilian clinic

On 1 November, the Baku Court of Appeal (BCA) considered the complaint of Anar Mammadli, head of the Centre for Election Monitoring and Democracy Education. He appealed against the refusal to transfer him from the pre-trial detention centre to the civilian clinic.

‘Due to the deterioration of Anar Mammadli's condition, we applied for his transfer to the civilian clinic for treatment. However, this did not happen and we filed a complaint with the Khatai district court. However, the court did not accept the complaint into proceedings and we appealed the decision,’ lawyer Javad Javadov told Turan.

According to him, Mammadli became ill during the court session. ‘Anar Mammadli himself participated in the trial, saying that he was in intolerable pain and had serious health problems, but he was not receiving adequate treatment. He even asked the convoy to take him from the court to the pre-trial detention centre as soon as possible.

Yesterday, at a meeting with his family, he could not sit until the end of the allotted time and returned to his cell. Unfortunately, the Court of Appeal did not satisfy the complaint,' Javadov said.

He said the defence hopes that the Main Medical Department will finally take Mammadli's health situation into account and allow him to undergo an examination at the civilian clinic.

Earlier, the defence said that Anar Mammadli suffers from severe back pain, dizziness, he also has severe pain in his throat, which is swollen.

*Anar Mammadli was detained on 29 April and charged on 30 April under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling - committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

A number of international organisations as well as the US State Department have called on the Azerbaijani government to immediately release Mammadli and others arrested.

As a reminder, Anar Mammadli is the head of an election law NGO and author of critical election reports.