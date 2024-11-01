Officials from 100 countries to attend COP 29 Leaders' Summit - Organising Committee

More than 100 heads of state and government, vice-presidents are expected to attend the COP 29 Leaders' Summit. Samir Nuriyev, head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, chairman of the COP 29 Organising Committee, said this on Thursday at a meeting on 31 October.

According to him, more than 50,000 people have registered for participation in COP 29 through the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention.

Recall that the COP 29 conference itself will be held on 11-22 November, and the Leaders' Summit will be held on 11-13 November.