Officials from 100 countries to attend COP 29 Leaders' Summit - Organising Committee
More than 100 heads of state and government, vice-presidents are expected to attend the COP 29 Leaders' Summit. Samir Nuriyev, head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, chairman of the COP 29 Organising Committee, said this on Thursday at a meeting on 31 October.
According to him, more than 50,000 people have registered for participation in COP 29 through the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention.
Recall that the COP 29 conference itself will be held on 11-22 November, and the Leaders' Summit will be held on 11-13 November.
Politics
-
- 1 November 2024, 19:49
On 1 November, the tenth meeting of the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security of the two countries was held on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Ministers Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev. This is stated in the report of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on Friday evening.
-
- 1 November 2024, 19:40
The Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament, along with the Media Development Agency, issued a joint statement claiming a coordinated campaign against the upcoming COP29 climate conference in the country. According to the statement, this campaign is being conducted through fake accounts on the social media platform "X."
-
- 1 November 2024, 17:22
By the order of the head of state on November 1, Orkhan Huseynzade has been appointed as the head of the Agdash District of Azerbaijan.
-
- 1 November 2024, 17:21
Nijat Ibrahim, a public activist currently detained in a pretrial facility, is suffering from health problems. “Doctors have stated that Nijat's heath is not good, and there are life-threatening risks. The cut on his throat poses a danger to his life,” his wife, Parvin Ibrahim, reported to Turan on November 1.
