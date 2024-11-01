U.S. supports Azerbaijan and Armenia's efforts towards peace
‘The United States of America welcomes the decision of Azerbaijan and Armenia to formalise procedural rules for border delimitation.’ This was written by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller in his account on 'Platform X' on Thursday.
He said the formalization of procedural rules for border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia demonstrates that the progress is possible through dialogue.
‘The United States supports the efforts of both sides to achieve a lasting, dignified peace for the sake of security and prosperity in the region,’ Miller said.
On 25 October, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Vagn Khachaturyan separately signed the ‘State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.
The approval of the document in Azerbaijan and Armenia coincides with the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Kazan on 24 October.
At the end of the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said that the sides discussed the advancement of the bilateral peace agenda, including the peace agreement, border delimitation and demarcation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.
1 November 2024 13:25
Politics
- 1 November 2024, 19:49
