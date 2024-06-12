Nikol Pashinyan does not rule out that Armenia would leave the CSTO
On June 12, during a speech in parliament, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not rule out that Armenia would leave the CSTO.
"A soap allied bubble, whose members, instead of fulfilling their obligations, planned a war against us together with Azerbaijan. It will be necessary, let's go out, did they try to scare us with this? We are doing the right thing, we will decide when we get out of there," Pashinyan said, responding to accusations from opposition MPs that Armenia is moving away from Russia.
Since 2018, the biggest problem in connection with Nagorno-Karabakh has been a situation when wArmenia inevitably had to go either through concessions or war. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on June 12, speaking in the Armenian parliament.
- 12 June 2024, 15:48
The text of the peace treaty is currently quite mature and can be finalized considering previously signed bilateral agreements, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on June 12.
- 12 June 2024, 15:12
The Russian peacekeeping contingent has been completely withdrawn from Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced on June 12. The personnel, weapons and equipment of the peacekeeping contingent have completely left the territory of Azerbaijan, the message says. The flag of Azerbaijan has been raised over the Khojaly airport, where the peacekeepers were based.
- 12 June 2024, 15:04
A meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of NATO + Azerbaijan was held in Brussels, which was attended by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Foreign Policy Issues. Azerbaijan's representative to NATO, Jafar Huseynzade, wrote about this on the social network “X.”
