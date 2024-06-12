  • contact.az Contact
  • Nikol Pashinyan does not rule out  that Armenia would leave the  CSTO
The news agency Turan
On June 12, during a speech in parliament, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not rule out that Armenia would  leave the CSTO.

"A soap allied bubble, whose members, instead of fulfilling their obligations, planned a war against us together with Azerbaijan. It will be necessary, let's go out, did they try to scare us with this? We are doing the right thing, we will decide when we get out of there," Pashinyan said, responding to accusations from opposition MPs that Armenia is moving away from Russia.

