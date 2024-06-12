In January-May 2024, three tons of drugs were seized from illicit trafficking

In January-May 2024, two tons and 828 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were seized from illicit trafficking in Azerbaijan, the message of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on combating drug trafficking. Among the seized drugs: 366 kg 854 grams of heroin, 2 tons 233 kg 579 grams of marijuana, 80 kg 405 grams of opium, 27 kg 561 grams of hashish, 111 kg 149 grams of various psychotropic substances, 8 kg 478 grams of other drugs.

During the specified period, 9,190 methadone tablets and 3,654 cannabis bushes were withdrawn from circulation. The value of the seized drugs at the prices of the Black market is 79 million 400 thousand manats.

During the same period, 4856 drug-related crimes were recorded, and 2,934 people, including 31 foreigners, were brought to criminal responsibility. 99 kg and 593 grams of various drugs and psychotropic substances were seized from foreigners.