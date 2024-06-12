In January-May 2024, three tons of drugs were seized from illicit trafficking
In January-May 2024, two tons and 828 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were seized from illicit trafficking in Azerbaijan, the message of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on combating drug trafficking. Among the seized drugs: 366 kg 854 grams of heroin, 2 tons 233 kg 579 grams of marijuana, 80 kg 405 grams of opium, 27 kg 561 grams of hashish, 111 kg 149 grams of various psychotropic substances, 8 kg 478 grams of other drugs.
During the specified period, 9,190 methadone tablets and 3,654 cannabis bushes were withdrawn from circulation. The value of the seized drugs at the prices of the Black market is 79 million 400 thousand manats.
During the same period, 4856 drug-related crimes were recorded, and 2,934 people, including 31 foreigners, were brought to criminal responsibility. 99 kg and 593 grams of various drugs and psychotropic substances were seized from foreigners.
12 June 2024, 17:52
On June 13, an intense character precipitation with thunderstorms will begin in Baku and Absheron, the message of the weather forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology in the afternoon of June 12. In the regions of the country, intense precipitation will continue until the evening of the 14th. Showers with thunderstorms and hail are expected in the mountains of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus. Precipitation will be accompanied by strong winds of up to 20 meters per second.
12 June 2024, 16:14
In a significant move to address the rising health concerns associated with consanguineous marriages, the Milli Majlis Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs proposed an amendment to the Family Code on June 11. The amendment aims to ban marriages between immediate family members, reflecting a growing awareness of the genetic risks associated with such unions.
12 June 2024, 15:53
Fernando Santos, a 70-year-old Portuguese, has been appointed the new head coach of the Azerbaijan national football team. This was announced on June 12 at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan. Santos previously managed the national teams of Greece, Portugal and Poland. In 2016, he led the Portuguese national team to victory at the European Championship. The terms and conditions of the contract are not disclosed.
12 June 2024, 14:16
Precipitation is possible in a number of places in Baku and Absheron on June 13. Wind is north-western. Air temperature at night is +20+24, during the day it will be +29+34.
