Forecasters report a sharp deterioration in the weather on June 13-14

On June 13, an intense character precipitation with thunderstorms will begin in Baku and Absheron, the message of the weather forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology in the afternoon of June 12. In the regions of the country, intense precipitation will continue until the evening of the 14th. Showers with thunderstorms and hail are expected in the mountains of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus. Precipitation will be accompanied by strong winds of up to 20 meters per second.