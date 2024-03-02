Nineteen years passed since the murder of Elmar Huseynov

Today, March 2 marks the 19th anniversary of the murder of journalist Elmar Huseynov, the editor-in-chief of the “Monitor” magazine. The journalist, known for his harsh critical articles, was killed with a firearm in the block of his home in 2005. However, this crime has not yet been solved. Elmar Huseynov was known not only as a journalist, but also as the head of media projects - newspapers and magazines that sharply criticized the policy of the Azerbaijani authorities, systemic corruption, arbitrariness of security forces and officials, human rights violations. The most popular among these publications was the “Monitor” magazine.

He was repeatedly threatened, prosecuted, and imprisoned. Having refused offers of political asylum from foreign countries, Elmar remained in Azerbaijan and continued his activities until the day of his death. Elmar Huseynov was killed by seven pistol shots in the entrance of his house.

The Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case on the murder under the Articles 120.2.4 and 228 of the Criminal Code (premeditated murder with extreme cruelty and illegal possession, carrying of firearms).

Turkish investigators involved in the investigation said they had solved the crime. But they were removed from the country. Authorities said the murder was committed by ethnic Azerbaijanis from Georgia, Tahir Khubanov and Teymuraz Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani authorities claim that these persons have been put on the wanted list through Interpol, but the Georgian authorities have denied this. In fact, the case was "let down", and no one was looking for these persons.

There is a version about the involvement in the murder of a criminal group headed by the late Colonel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Haji Mammadov, who was subsequently arrested and sentenced to life for numerous murders and kidnappings.