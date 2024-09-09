No clause on release of Karabakh separatist leaders in draft peace treaty

The issue of return of Karabakh leaders is not in the draft peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku. This was stated by Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan to journalists.

Asked whether Armenia can put forward the issue of the return of the captives as a condition for its participation in the COP-29 climate summit in Baku in November, Simonyan said it is necessary to decide whether Armenia's participation is appropriate. According to him, Yerevan would prefer that the signing of a peace treaty, the prisoners' issue and others be resolved simultaneously.

He further accused former Karabakh leaders of making decisions without taking into account the opinion of official Yerevan. According to him, the Karabakh leadership decided to dissolve Nagorno-Karabakh and informed the Armenian leadership at the last moment.

“It was not a discussion, we were not called, we were not asked what we think, what is our position, what is our attitude, we were told - we decided so.” At the same time, Armenia “sacrificed its children there, cut its budget and ensured the existence of Nagorno Karabakh. Wages, utilities, army, all these expenses in Karabakh were provided by Armenia,” he noted.