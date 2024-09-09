No clause on release of Karabakh separatist leaders in draft peace treaty
No clause on release of Karabakh separatist leaders in draft peace treaty
The issue of return of Karabakh leaders is not in the draft peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku. This was stated by Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan to journalists.
Asked whether Armenia can put forward the issue of the return of the captives as a condition for its participation in the COP-29 climate summit in Baku in November, Simonyan said it is necessary to decide whether Armenia's participation is appropriate. According to him, Yerevan would prefer that the signing of a peace treaty, the prisoners' issue and others be resolved simultaneously.
He further accused former Karabakh leaders of making decisions without taking into account the opinion of official Yerevan. According to him, the Karabakh leadership decided to dissolve Nagorno-Karabakh and informed the Armenian leadership at the last moment.
“It was not a discussion, we were not called, we were not asked what we think, what is our position, what is our attitude, we were told - we decided so.” At the same time, Armenia “sacrificed its children there, cut its budget and ensured the existence of Nagorno Karabakh. Wages, utilities, army, all these expenses in Karabakh were provided by Armenia,” he noted.
Politics
-
- 10 September 2024, 10:37
The United States said on Monday that it's 'incredibly alarmed' by the reports about potential transfer of ballistic rockets from Iran to Russia and if true, it would be ‘dramatic escalation,’ as the Western allies are 'prepared' to take action, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 10 September 2024, 10:24
A key U.S. senator on Monday urged COP29 chair Azerbaijan to release more than a dozen jailed journalists and activists ahead of the climate summit in Baku this November, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 9 September 2024, 18:59
Complaints about the early parliamentary elections received by the Central Election Commission from the 22nd Nasimi-Yasamal, 31st Surakhani second and 78th Lankaran rural constituencies will be seriously investigated. This was announced at today's meeting of the CEC by the head of this body, Mazahir Panakhov.
-
- 9 September 2024, 18:01
Today, journalist-investigator Khafiz Babaly, who was arrested in connection with the “Abzas Media” case, was informed of the completion of the preliminary investigation, the journalist's relatives reported. The completion of the investigation was also announced to the other individuals involved in the case. All defendants and their lawyers will now review the investigation materials separately. The case will then proceed to court.
Leave a review