No meeting between Mirzoyan and Bairamov is planned in Moscow

No meeting between Mirzoyan and Bairamov is planned in Moscow (updated)

A meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers is taking place in Moscow on 7 October. Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov are attending the meeting. However, no bilateral meeting of the Ministers is planned.

‘Ararat Mirzoyan is participating in the CIS meeting. A separate meeting with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister is not planned,’ Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan said.

It ought to be noted that a day later Moscow will host a meeting of CIS heads of state. Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan are expected to attend the meeting.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirms that no meeting of Bayramov-Mirzoyan is planned in Moscow.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizadeh.