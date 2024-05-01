'No Shift On Russia Sanctions', State Dept Says Amid Reports Of Easing Bans On Some Russian Banks
'No Shift On Russia Sanctions', State Dept Says Amid Reports Of Easing Bans On Some Russian Banks
The United States said on Tuesday that its policies related to holding Russia accountable over its unjustified war against Ukraine "have not shifted", TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"When it comes to our efforts to hold the Russian Federation accountable for its infringement on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our Ukrainian partners, we have not taken our foot off the gas, going back to February of 2022 since this invasion occurred," State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told a daily briefing when asked by TURAN about recent reports over Washington's easing restrictions on a group of Russian banks, including the Central Bank, to greenlight energy-related operations.
"We will continue to take steps both to continue to support our Ukrainian partners, but also through sanctions, export controls, and other measures hold the Russian Federation accountable," Patel went on to add.
"There is no policy shift at all," he insisted.
Politics
-
- 1 May 2024, 19:18
Lawyer Elmar Suleymanov met on Wednesday in Baku Pre-trial Detention Center No. 1 with Anar Mamadli , the head of the Center for Monitoring Elections and Democracy Training.
-
On the occasion of the International Workers' Day on May 1 in Baku, a poster was hung on the pedestrian bridge in the Central Park: "Your wealth is stolen from the workers."
-
- 1 May 2024, 17:56
On May 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of the Parliament of the Iraqi Republic Mohsin Ali Akbar Al-Mandalawi. During the meeting, issues related to the development of bilateral relations and inter-parliamentary ties were discussed. Ilham Aliyev received the Chairman of the Iraqi Parliament.
-
- 1 May 2024, 16:58
The executive power of Baku again refused the appeal of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) on holding a protest action on May 5, the head of the NCDF Jamil Hasanli. He regarded the decision of the city administration as another step in restricting freedom of assembly.
Leave a review