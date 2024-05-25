Not a single political prisoner has been pardoned - human rights activists
By order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, 154 convicts were pardoned. Of them, 63 were released from imprisonment, 52 – the term of the remaining prison sentence was reduced by half; however, not a single political prisoner was on the list of pardoned.
On May 25, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order pardoning 154 convicts. According to the document, 63 convicts are released from punishment in the form of imprisonment. For another 52 prisoners, the remaining part of the prison sentence has been reduced by half. One convicted person is released from deferred punishment; 28 people were released from punishment in the form of restriction of freedom. For three persons, the remaining part of the punishment has been reduced by half. Two convicts were released from correctional labor, and four people- from fines. A criminal record has been removed from one person.
Among the pardoned there are 8 foreigners, including 5 citizens of Afghanistan, two convicts from Turkiye, and one from Russia.
The head of the Dilara Aliyeva Society for the Protection of Women's Rights, Novella Jafaroglu, commenting on the presidential decree, noted that "acts of pardon are always a positive step." Because people are leaving places of detention, returning to their families," Jafaroglu said. She expressed regret that journalists and activists sentenced to prison were not included in the lists of pardons. "No one from our list has been pardoned either. This is very upsetting," the human rights activist said.
She considers it necessary to change the composition of the pardon commission, which is preparing proposals for pardon. Rufat Safarov, Executive Director of the human rights organization Line of Defense, also pointed out the absence of political prisoners from the list of pardoned.
“Of course, I did not expect that about 300 people recognized by local and international organizations as political prisoners would be released. However, there were certain hopes that the authorities might make some softening after prolonged criticism of international human rights organizations, world centers of power, appeals from the United States and the EU, and decisions of the Council of Europe. Unfortunately, this did not happen," Safarov said.
He drew attention to the fact that in the past, the authorities each time included at least several political prisoners among those pardoned. "This is the only pardon in the last 30 years when not a single political prisoner has been released. This is the message of the authorities that they are tightening their internal policies and consider human rights their internal business, in which they do not intend to tolerate international interference," the human rights defender said.
Politics
On May 25, the Khatai District Court of Baku considered a motion to extend the pretrial detention of journalist Nargiz Absalamova, arrested in the Abzas Media case. According to lawyer Rovshana Ragimova, the court satisfied the request and decided to extend the journalist’s arrest for another 22 days – until June 20. Thus, the total period of Absalamova’s pre-trial detention will reach 6 months 21 days, the lawyer added.
- 25 May 2024, 13:36
On May 25, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of newly appointed Italian Ambassador Luca Di Gianfrancesco. According to the website of the head of state, during the conversation it was stressed that bilateral relations "are of a special nature" and "at the level of strategic partnership." The Ambassador noted the successful development of relations in all spheres, while focusing on cooperation in the field of science and education, noting with satisfaction "the work carried out towards the opening of Italian universities in Azerbaijan."
US President Joe Biden has sent a congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day celebrated on May 28. "The United States values bilateral relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan. Over the more than 30 years of our diplomatic relations, we have built a partnership based on common interests, including energy and regional security, and the fight against terrorism. Both countries fought shoulder to shoulder in Afghanistan and, by developing the Southern Gas Corridor, together faced the challenges of regional energy security," the message says.
Recent riots in New Caledonia have ignited condemnation from Paris, as French authorities accuse Azerbaijan of meddling in the region's affairs. However, analysts speculate that China may ultimately reap the rewards of the unrest, capitalizing on the potential destabilization of French influence in the area. Frédéric Grare, a Senior Policy Fellow at the Asian Program of the European Council on Foreign Relations, explores this dynamic in his article "Rebellion in Paradise," published in the journal *International Politics and Society* (IPG).
