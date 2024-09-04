Official Yerevan does not oppose international control in the Zangezur Corridor
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan confirmed that control over the security of transport communications through Armenia's Syunik Province (the Zangezur Corridor) could be transferred to private security agencies.
Safaryan emphasized that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that delegating the protection of communications to private security agencies is possible. “Yes, the Prime Minister said that this is feasible. There is no additional information at the moment,” said the Deputy Minister, adding that “in such a case, the private security company would need to protect the part of the communications passing through Azerbaijan’s territory as well.”
He mentioned that this does not violate the principle of national sovereignty. He also noted that Armenian border guards and customs officers will be present at the border.
