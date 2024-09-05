Photo: Farid Ismaylov
On September 5, the Sabaill District Court of Baku on rejected Bahruz Samadov's appeal regarding the unlawful search of his apartment
According to information from social media, as Samadov was being led into the courtroom, he shouted: "Long live peace! Long live the brotherhood of peoples!"
Lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova informed Turan that the search of Samadov's apartment was conducted without a court order. The defense requested the court to declare the search protocol unlawful and to return the seized items. However, the court denied the appeal. The lawyer plans to file an appeal.
On August 21, during the search, Samadov's computers, phones, certifications, and books were seized from his apartment. Samadov was detained on August 21, and two days later, he was sentenced to four months in prison on charges of treason.
The European Union and several international NGOs have condemned the prosecution of Samadov, known for his pacifist views. He is also recognized for his critical articles and commentary about the Azerbaijani authorities published in Western media and analytical journals. He is an author for OC Media and https://bakuresearchinstitute.org/.
Politics
-
- 6 September 2024, 12:37
Head of the US military intelligence agency "Europe-Eurasia Regional Center", Patrick Pryor has arrived in Baku for talks with the Azerbaijani government on ways to strengthen security relations between the US and Azerbaijan.
-
- 6 September 2024, 12:10
The White House on Thursday served Russian President Vladimir Putin a rather blunt piece of advice: He shouldn't be favoring anybody in the U.S. elections one way or another.
-
- 6 September 2024, 12:06
The United States on Thursday announced new sanctions on two vessels and two entities connected to Russia's previously sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project, in an effort to block Russian liquefied natural gas exports from the Arctic, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 6 September 2024, 12:05
The meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni confirmed the strategic nature of the partnership between the two countries. Meloni wrote about this on the social platform X.
Leave a review