Anar Mammadli
On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, Anar Mammadli sent message to public from Baku pre-trial detention centre
Anar Mammadli, the arrested head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Education Centre (EMDEC), sent a message to the public from Baku pre-trial detention centre on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.
‘’Regrettably, the International Human Rights Day - 10 December and the 75th anniversary of its establishment in Azerbaijan is celebrated amidst a human rights crisis.
Its indicator is repressions against hundreds of citizens for their critical expressions, irreconcilable attitude of the state to freedom of expression, injustice of the judicial and legal system, mass exodus of the population from the country in search of a decent and prosperous life.
The only consolation in such a terrible situation is the indestructibility of our faith in the possibility of changing the country by the champions of human rights in an evolutionary way, through the propaganda of human rights,’ the appeal said.
‘The current situation, seemingly a defeat in this struggle, is temporary. The struggle for human rights is a continuous process with no end in sight and every day it has to be started afresh.
I wish success to all those who contribute to this process!’, Mammadli's message concludes.
- 10 December 2024 12:53
Politics
