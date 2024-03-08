OSCE Media Freedom Representative deeply concerned about ongoing harassment of media workers in Azerbaijan
OSCE Media Freedom Representative deeply concerned about ongoing harassment of media workers in Azerbaijan
The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro, has expressed grave concern after the detention of 14 staff members from the independent online media outlet, Toplum TV, yesterday.
Reports indicate that on 6 March, police conducted a search at Toplum TV's editorial office on unspecified grounds, seizing equipment, sealing the media platform's premises and detaining 14 employees. While most were released from police custody in Baku by midnight, at least three remain detained and face allegations of smuggling. Furthermore, on the same day, unauthorized renaming of Toplum TV's YouTube account and the disappearance of video records were reported.
"The repeated imposition of severe measures against media personnel in Azerbaijan is deeply troubling," stated Ribeiro. "Journalists must be able to carry out their work without fear of reprisal." She highlighted these events in the context of recent arrests of journalists from the Abzas Media platform, as well as Kanal 13 and Kanal 11 online media channels, which she previously raised with the Azerbaijani authorities.
"I call on authorities to release all detained media workers. All OSCE participating States committed themselves, including through the 2018 Ministerial Council Decision on the Safety of Journalists, to fostering a safe working environment and ensuring the protection of journalists,"
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 9 March 2024, 15:08
Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Seyid Mousavi has posted a remarkable image of a map of the Caucasus on his X account. It is a map where Georgia's borders partially cover the territories of Chechnya, Ingushetia and Karachay-Cherkessia. Recall that these are sovereign territories of Russia.
-
- 9 March 2024, 11:55
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar in Washington to discuss ways to further enhance U.S.-Türkiye strategic cooperation on regional and global priorities, the State Department said on Friday in a readout.
-
- 9 March 2024, 10:09
The arrests may continue, editor-in-chief of "Toplum TV" Khadija Ismayilova told Turan, commenting on the detentions of the founder of this media platform Alesker Mammadli and activist Ruslan Izzetli on 8 March. She emphasised that searches and detentions were carried out both in "Toplum TV" and the Institute for Democratic Initiatives.
-
The French Foreign Ministry issued a statement on March 8, condemning Azerbaijani authorities' repression of the media and social activists.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-03-08
В такой системе правления как у нас не будет покоя, ловить и бросать за решетку журналистов, система такая диктатура. Cегодня работа журналистов требует героизм мужества, выбрав профессию журналиста ты должен пройти через многое, с каждым днем все сложнее в стране реальность такая...Чтобы небыло таких вещей страна должна стать демократической, где права закона есть, работает конституция, где граждане свободно выражали бы свое недовольство ...Эти люди во власти попали на верхушку так скажем из грязи в князи в канал, когда то были нисчем на завтрак маргарин ели, пошли большие деньги от нефти и пошла поехала расскошная жизнь, виллы машины квартиры няньки шовера охрана итд смотря у кого сколько денег и статус, понятно что все эти деньги полученные коррупцией, теперь когда они жируют, они такую расскошную жизнь будут защищать, путем подавления инакомыслия свободы демократии, демократия у них может забрать такую прекрасную жизнь как в сказке где все есть...