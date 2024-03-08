OSCE Media Freedom Representative deeply concerned about ongoing harassment of media workers in Azerbaijan

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro, has expressed grave concern after the detention of 14 staff members from the independent online media outlet, Toplum TV, yesterday.

Reports indicate that on 6 March, police conducted a search at Toplum TV's editorial office on unspecified grounds, seizing equipment, sealing the media platform's premises and detaining 14 employees. While most were released from police custody in Baku by midnight, at least three remain detained and face allegations of smuggling. Furthermore, on the same day, unauthorized renaming of Toplum TV's YouTube account and the disappearance of video records were reported.

"The repeated imposition of severe measures against media personnel in Azerbaijan is deeply troubling," stated Ribeiro. "Journalists must be able to carry out their work without fear of reprisal." She highlighted these events in the context of recent arrests of journalists from the Abzas Media platform, as well as Kanal 13 and Kanal 11 online media channels, which she previously raised with the Azerbaijani authorities.

"I call on authorities to release all detained media workers. All OSCE participating States committed themselves, including through the 2018 Ministerial Council Decision on the Safety of Journalists, to fostering a safe working environment and ensuring the protection of journalists,"