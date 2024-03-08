    • flag_AZ
AZAL Resumes Flights from Baku to Tel Aviv

The news agency Turan
Starting on March 19, Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, resumes flights from Baku to Tel Aviv and back.

Initially, the airline will offer three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Starting in April, the frequency will increase to 9 flights per week.

To purchase tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the renewed mobile app of the airline, or approach to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.

Press Service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC

 

