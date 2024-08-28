OSCE PA to send 60 observers for elections in Azerbaijan

Approximately 60 observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) will be dispatched to Azerbaijan to monitor the early parliamentary elections on September 1. This mission will mark the eleventh observation mission by the OSCE PA in the country since 1995, according to a statement published on the organization's website.

Michael Creed (Ireland), head of the Irish delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, will serve as the Special Coordinator and Head of the OSCE short-term observer mission, while Lucie Potockova (Czech Republic), Chair of the General Committee on Democracy, Human Rights, and Humanitarian Questions, will lead the OSCE PA delegation.

A comprehensive briefing for the observers will be organized, involving representatives from the election administration, civil society, candidates, party representatives, and experts on the pre-election situation. Following the briefing, observers will be dispatched to various regions of Azerbaijan to monitor the elections.

“These early parliamentary elections are of significant importance, especially considering the recent early presidential elections that took place only six months ago and the upcoming major UN event in Azerbaijan,” stated Special Coordinator M. Creed. “Our team of observers aims to provide an impartial and thorough assessment, with the sole goal of supporting the adherence to democratic standards and values and ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process for the people of Azerbaijan.”

“It is a great honor for me to lead the OSCE PA international observer delegation for the upcoming early parliamentary elections. The presence of parliamentarians demonstrates the active involvement of my international parliamentary colleagues in efforts to assess this important electoral process,” said OSCE PA delegation head L. Potockova. “We are working closely with the OSCE/ODIHR mission in assessing the electoral process for compliance with democratic principles, adherence to procedures for free voting, ensuring fair campaign conditions, media access, and proper reflection of results.”

The elections will be evaluated based on their compliance with democratic commitments outlined in the OSCE Copenhagen Document of 1990. Preliminary findings and conclusions will be presented at a press conference in Baku on September 2.

Previously, the head of the OSCE/ODIHR monitoring mission, Ditmir Bushati, reported that the elections would be observed by 28 long-term and 280 short-term observers from the ODIHR.