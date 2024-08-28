Appeals Court keeps Anar Mammadli in custody
On August 28, the Baku Appeals Court reviewed the complaint filed by Anar Mammadli, the head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center (EMDS), according to sources close to the activist. The complaint was against the decision of the Khatai District Court of Baku from August 22, which extended Mammadli's pretrial detention for an additional 3 months, until November 27. The defense argued that there was no need to keep Mammadli in custody during the investigation. Mammadli himself linked his arrest to his public and human rights activities. However, the Appeals Court did not uphold the complaint.
Mammadli was arrested at the end of April this year in connection with the “Abzas Media” case. Subsequently, his case was separated into a distinct proceeding.
He is accused of smuggling foreign currency. Human rights organizations have recognized Mammadli as a political prisoner. The United States and the European Union have expressed concern about the persecution of Mammadli, and numerous international human rights groups have called for his release.
- 29 August 2024, 17:58
The Azerbaijani army is conducting exercises with the personnel of the marine units of the Naval Forces, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported. In accordance with the scenario of the exercises, the military personnel are practicing actions for movement in difficult terrain, group descent from cliffs, crossing rivers and lakes, and evacuating wounded personnel.
- 29 August 2024, 17:51
On August 29, representatives of the Georgian Ombudsman’s office visited Afghan Sadigov, the head of the “Azel TV” Azerbaijani YouTube channel, who is currently held in pretrial detention. Sadigov was arrested in Georgia on an extradition request from Azerbaijan. Sadigov’s wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported that her husband contacted her from detention and sent greetings to his friends. She noted that the Ombudsman’s office staff continues to monitor Sadigov’s politically motivated arrest and regularly meets with him.
- 29 August 2024, 17:01
On August 29, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, visited the headquarters of the Republican Alternative Party (REAL), where he met with the leadership of this opposition organization. The meeting included, among others, the party's chairman and members of the political committee, Ilgar Mamedov, Erkin Gadirli, and Natiq Jafarli.
- 29 August 2024, 13:40
Today, a preparatory hearing on the criminal case of Famil Khalilov, a paralyzed activist with a disability of the first group, was held in Baku Court for Serious Crimes under the chairmanship of judge Azer Taghiyev.
