Prosecutor's Office investigates lawyers in Tovuz region

An investigation has been launched by The Main Department for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation into Rashad Abdullayev, the head of the Tovuz District Bar Association, and Suleyman Aliyev, a member of this structure.

According to a joint statement from the Prosecutor General's Office and the Bar Association, there are substantial suspicions that Abdullayev, between 2023 and 2024, either directly or in criminal collusion with Aliyev, received payments from citizens beyond the amounts specified in legal defense contracts, promising to influence judges' decisions. Both lawyers have been charged under Article 312-1.1 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code (Illegal Influence on a Public Official’s Decision (trading authority)). A preventive measure in the form of police supervision has been imposed on them. The Bar Association is also conducting an internal investigation into Abdullayev and Aliyev.