Windy weather is expected  in Baku on Sunday

On Sunday, December 22, changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. Drizzle is possible during the night and morning in some areas of the peninsula. Moderate southwest winds will prevail. The air temperature will be 5-8°C at night and 9-11°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.

In other regions of Azerbaijan, mostly dry weather is expected, with a chance of fog in some areas. Moderate west winds will dominate. The air temperature will be 0-5°C at night and 9-14°C during the day, while in the mountains, temperatures will range from -3 to -8°C at night and 0-5°C during the day.