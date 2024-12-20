  • contact.az Contact
  • Lions Restored to Their Glory on Baku's Historic Railway Station
Lions Restored to Their Glory on Baku's Historic Railway Station
Kamal Ali
Kamal Ali

Expert, observer

Lions Restored to Their Glory on Baku's Historic Railway Station

The lions have returned to their rightful place on the historic tower of Baku’s railway station, their intricate reliefs now restored to their former splendor. Damaged during a major renovation in 2019, the lion bas-reliefs have been painstakingly repaired and recreated, breathing new life into the iconic building.

The railway station, owned by the Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint-Stock Company (ADY), dates back to 1884 and was constructed in the Moorish architectural style. A significant reconstruction in 1926 added elements inspired by the Shirvanshahs' Palace, embedding a distinctly Eastern aesthetic into its façade. Over the years, however, the building suffered from the wear and tear of time and neglect, losing much of its original charm.

By 2015, the station underwent a comprehensive overhaul to restore its grandeur. While much of the work succeeded in rejuvenating the landmark, the lion bas-reliefs, integral to the tower’s character, remained in a state of disrepair, leaving both locals and visitors disheartened. The absence of these intricate sculptures sparked widespread disappointment, turning the restoration into a lingering question for the public.

The recent restoration effort, completed by skilled artisans, involved replicating the original bas-reliefs with meticulous attention to detail. The renewed lions now stand as proud sentinels of the station, their return symbolizing the city’s commitment to preserving its architectural heritage.

“It’s heartening to see this piece of our history come back to life,” said Leyla Guliyeva, a local resident who has frequented the station for decades. “The lions are more than just decorations; they’re part of Baku’s identity.”

The railway station remains a vital transportation hub for the Azerbaijani capital, connecting passengers to cities across the country and beyond. With the restoration of the lions, the station once again reflects its historic and cultural significance, standing as a testament to Baku’s rich architectural legacy.

As travelers pass through the gates of this storied landmark, they can now admire the majestic lions on the tower, their watchful gaze reminding all of the city’s enduring blend of history and progress.

