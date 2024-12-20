Azer Gasymly keeps his spirits up – spouse

Director of the Institute of Political Management, political scientist Azer Gasymly has no complaints about prison conditions in Baku pre-trial detention centre-1 and remains cheerful. This was reported to Turan by his wife Samira Gasymly, who visited Azer on 20 December in Baku pre-trial detention centre-1.

According to her, Gasymly sent greetings to all those who are interested in him. The meeting was held through a glass partition and the spouses could not talk in a normal atmosphere, Samira Gasymly noted.

*Gasymly was detained on 8 December on charges of extortion (Article 182.2.3 of the Criminal Code). He faces up to 5 to 10 years imprisonment. On 9 December the court arrested him for 4 months.

A complaint against him was filed by a person who had been his debtor and, according to the court decision, was obliged to repay Gasymly's debt. However, Gasymly was accused of threatening this person.

It must be recalled that Gasymly is known for his criticism of the government's domestic and foreign policies. In particular, he has criticised the arrests of journalists and activists, as well as the reversal of Azerbaijan's foreign policy towards Russia.