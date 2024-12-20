China and Azerbaijan Elevate Strategic Partnership - Chinese Ambassador

China and Azerbaijan, described as sincere and equal partners committed to mutual benefit, have experienced significant growth in their bilateral relationship since establishing diplomatic ties in April 1992. This partnership has matured into a stable and strategic collaboration, bolstered by high-level interactions and deepened cooperation across multiple sectors, according to Ding Tao, the chargé d'affaires of China in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at a press conference summarizing the achievements of Sino-Azerbaijani relations in 2024, Ding highlighted the pivotal meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on July 3 in Astana during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. The leaders announced the elevation of their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, marking a qualitative enhancement of their relationship and opening a new chapter of traditional friendship.

Historic Highs in Diplomatic Engagement

The year 2024 saw unprecedented activity in high-level exchanges. President Aliyev held four meetings with Chinese delegations, while senior Chinese officials, including Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, visited Azerbaijan. These engagements have injected new momentum into bilateral cooperation, particularly in political and economic arenas.

In a notable political alignment, Azerbaijan reiterated its adherence to the "One China" principle, with President Aliyev expressing strong support for China's national reunification efforts. In return, Beijing reaffirmed its support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting foreign interference under the guise of human rights concerns.

Trade and Economic Resilience

Despite global economic headwinds, trade between China and Azerbaijan has defied trends, expanding significantly. Bilateral trade volume reached $3.1 billion in 2023 and surged by 17.1% year-on-year in the first ten months of 2024, amounting to $3.02 billion. Ding projected a record annual trade volume by year-end.

"The structure of our bilateral trade continues to optimize," Ding said. Rapid growth has been noted in sectors such as green energy, digital economy, and industrial production. The export of Chinese electric vehicles to Azerbaijan increased 4.2 times in 2024, while Azerbaijani goods like wine and pomegranate juice gained popularity in China.

Enhanced People-to-People Connectivity

Humanitarian and cultural exchanges have also flourished. Weekly flights between Baku, Beijing, and Urumqi have expanded to five, while Azerbaijan's introduction of a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens has doubled tourist arrivals. Plans are underway to facilitate Azerbaijani tourism to China, signaling a mutual commitment to fostering closer ties.

Meanwhile, educational exchanges are on the rise, with nearly 8,000 Azerbaijanis studying the Chinese language. Prestigious Chinese universities, including Tsinghua University and Peking University, have intensified research on Azerbaijan, further enriching bilateral cultural understanding.

Strategic Multilateral Engagement

China and Azerbaijan continue to collaborate effectively on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, SCO, BRICS, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia. The two nations have supported each other in international elections and worked together to champion global justice and resist hegemony and neo-colonialism.

Ding emphasized the shared vision articulated by President Xi, who described the strategic partnership as a "new starting point" for relations between the two countries. "Together, we will implement the consensus reached by our leaders and advance China-Azerbaijan relations to unprecedented levels," Ding concluded.