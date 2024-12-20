It will be rainy on Saturday

From the night of December 20th to 21st, rain will continue in the capital and on the Absheron Peninsula, heavy precipitation in some areas. In the afternoon, the rain will stop. The wind will be southeast. At night, the temperature will be +5 to +8°C, and during the day, it will be +9 to +11°C. Humidity will be 70-80%.

Rain is expected in the eastern region of the country. Snow is forecasted in the mountains. There will be fog in some areas. A moderate west wind is expected. In lowlands, temperatures at night will be +2 to +6°C, and during the day, +10 to +15°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -10°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from -3°C to +2°C.