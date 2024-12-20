It will be rainy on Saturday
From the night of December 20th to 21st, rain will continue in the capital and on the Absheron Peninsula, heavy precipitation in some areas. In the afternoon, the rain will stop. The wind will be southeast. At night, the temperature will be +5 to +8°C, and during the day, it will be +9 to +11°C. Humidity will be 70-80%.
Rain is expected in the eastern region of the country. Snow is forecasted in the mountains. There will be fog in some areas. A moderate west wind is expected. In lowlands, temperatures at night will be +2 to +6°C, and during the day, +10 to +15°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -10°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from -3°C to +2°C.
-
- Politics
- 20 December 2024 14:00
-
Social
-
- 21 December 2024, 14:15
On Sunday, December 22, changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. Drizzle is possible during the night and morning in some areas of the peninsula. Moderate southwest winds will prevail. The air temperature will be 5-8°C at night and 9-11°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
-
- 21 December 2024, 13:54
Baku, often called the "Caucasian Dubai," is increasingly known for systematic violations of residents' housing rights. During urban renovations and the construction of elegant new buildings, thousands of families in Azerbaijan’s capital have been unlawfully deprived of their homes. Many, recognizing the futility of resistance, settle for inadequate monetary compensation for their irreplaceable property. A minority, placing faith in the Housing Code, demand fair compensation from construction companies but often lose everything—both their homes and any form of recompense.
-
- 21 December 2024, 11:58
Azerbaijani team prepares to compete in three prestigious international Olympiads The preparation of young programmers representing Azerbaijan in international Olympiads continues successfully. In collaboration with Azercell, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Institute of Education, the latest “Informatics Camp” was held at the Baku Higher Oil School.
-
- 21 December 2024, 11:09
Last night, three earthquakes occurred along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border with magnitudes of 4.8, 3.0, and 3.8, according to the Republican Center for Seismological Service of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported no information about any destruction or casualties as a result of the earthquakes.
Leave a review