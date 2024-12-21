Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences to Steinmeier Over Tragic Events in Magdeburg

Deadly Vehicle Attack at Magdeburg Christmas Market Leaves Four Dead and Over 200 Injured

The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has expressed condolences to the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, following the tragic incident in the city of Magdeburg. "We are deeply shocked by the news of the deaths and injuries resulting from the tragic incident that took place at the Christmas market in Magdeburg," the message reads.

Aliyev extended his heartfelt condolences to Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the families and loved ones of the victims, the entire people of Germany, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

***

Deadly Vehicle Attack at Magdeburg Christmas Market Leaves Four Dead and Over 200 Injured

A black BMW plowed into a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg, Saxony-Anhalt, late Friday, leaving at least four people dead, including a child, and injuring over 200, police said Saturday. The incident, initially reported to have claimed two lives, saw its death toll rise after two more victims succumbed to injuries.

According to authorities, 41 people remain in critical condition, with 90 hospitalized for moderate injuries and 80 treated for minor wounds.

The tragedy unfolded at the Alter Markt (Old Market) square in central Magdeburg, as the car sped through the bustling market, covering 400 meters before police apprehended the suspect. Witnesses described the vehicle tearing through the festive crowd at full speed.

Suspect Identified

The suspect, a 50-year-old psychiatrist and psychotherapist originally from Saudi Arabia, was identified as Taleb Al-Abdulmohsen. He has lived in Germany since 2006 and holds long-term residency status. Al-Abdulmohsen, a political refugee, had sought asylum citing death threats for renouncing Islam.

German weekly Der Spiegel reported that the suspect was active on social media, advocating for Saudi women’s rights and assisting asylum seekers. However, some posts indicated support for Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Saudi authorities told Reuters they had warned Germany about Al-Abdulmohsen, alleging he shared extremist content online.

Reactions

Saxony-Anhalt’s Premier Reiner Haseloff called the attack a “catastrophe for Magdeburg and the entire nation.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed solidarity with the victims, tweeting, “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand united with Magdeburg in these dark hours.”

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron extended condolences, with Macron expressing France’s shared grief. The U.S. State Department also voiced solidarity, offering assistance to German authorities.

Echoes of Past Attacks

The Magdeburg attack evoked memories of the 2016 Berlin Christmas market tragedy when an Islamist extremist drove a truck into a crowd, killing 12 and injuring over 70.

Investigations are ongoing, with police probing whether the suspect acted alone and exploring potential extremist motivations.