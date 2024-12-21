  • contact.az Contact
New Head of Baku Metro

By the order of the head of state, Vusal Aslanov has been appointed Chairman of the Baku Metro CJSC.

By another order, Zaur Huseynov has been relieved of this position.

Until now, Vusal Aslanov had served as the Deputy Head of Baku Metro.

