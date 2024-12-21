New Head of Baku Metro
By the order of the head of state, Vusal Aslanov has been appointed Chairman of the Baku Metro CJSC.
By another order, Zaur Huseynov has been relieved of this position.
Until now, Vusal Aslanov had served as the Deputy Head of Baku Metro.
-
-
- Politics
- 21 December 2024 13:34
Politics
-
- 22 December 2024, 02:04
This year, the laureate of the annual Nargiz Prize, awarded for efforts in the fight for democracy, was Akif Gurbanov, chairman of the board of the Resplatforma (Platform of the III Republic) movement, who is under arrest.
-
The U.S. will prohibit the issuing of visas for nearly a dozen more individuals responsible for undermining democracy in Georgia, bringing the total number to over 100, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 21 December 2024, 13:34
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has expressed condolences to the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, following the tragic incident in the city of Magdeburg. "We are deeply shocked by the news of the deaths and injuries resulting from the tragic incident that took place at the Christmas market in Magdeburg," the message reads.
-
- 21 December 2024, 12:06
Ilhamiz Guliyev, an activist convicted on drug-related charges, has complained about the poor conditions at the Penitentiary Complex in Umbaki, his relatives reported to the Turan news agency.
Leave a review