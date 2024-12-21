Ilhamiz Guliyev Complains About Poor Conditions in Umbaki Prison

Ilhamiz Guliyev, an activist convicted on drug-related charges, has complained about the poor conditions at the Penitentiary Complex in Umbaki, his relatives reported to the Turan news agency.

On December 20, Guliyev made a phone call to inform that, despite the presence of a heating system in the prison complex, the cells are not heated, and the prisoners are forced to sleep in their jackets, yet they still feel cold. When he pointed out the unacceptable treatment of prisoners, he was reportedly threatened by Major Ramin Akperov. As a result, Guliyev's mother filed a complaint with the ombudsman's office and the Ministry of Justice.

However, the Penitentiary Service denied these allegations regarding Guliyev.

“No illegal actions were committed against Ilkhamiz Guliyev by convicted and arrested persons, as well as personnel, his rights are ensured and his legitimate interests are protected,” the department noted.

*It should be reminded that Guliyev was detained on December 4, 2023, and arrested two days later for four months on charges of large-scale drug trafficking. On December 13, 2023, the court sentenced him to 3 years in prison, reducing the charge from "large-scale drug trafficking" to "illegal possession of drugs in large quantities without intent to distribute."

Human rights activists believe the real reason for Guliyev's arrest lies in his interview with Abzas Media, in which he spoke about the illegal actions of the police and the falsification of criminal cases. Human rights groups have recognized Guliyev as a political prisoner.