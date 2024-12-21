Several Drones Attack Kazan, Targeting Residential and Industrial Areas

Eight drones struck the city of Kazan, targeting an industrial enterprise and residential buildings in a rare incident that underscores the escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Authorities have reported no casualties so far.

According to official statements, six of the eight drones hit residential buildings, including two high-rise apartment complexes, causing significant damage. In response, local authorities have canceled all mass events planned for the weekend and evacuated several schools as a precautionary measure.

Kazan, located over 1,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, has not been a typical target in the ongoing conflict, making this attack an unusual escalation. Authorities have yet to disclose details about the origin or specifics of the drones used in the strikes.

The attack has heightened security concerns in the region and prompted an investigation into the city's vulnerabilities to drone assaults. This development marks one of the farthest-reaching attacks in the conflict, potentially signaling a shift in the dynamics of the war.

