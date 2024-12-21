Housing Collisions in the "Caucasian Dubai"

Or What Lies Behind the Beautiful Facade

Baku, often called the "Caucasian Dubai," is increasingly known for systematic violations of residents' housing rights. During urban renovations and the construction of elegant new buildings, thousands of families in Azerbaijan’s capital have been unlawfully deprived of their homes. Many, recognizing the futility of resistance, settle for inadequate monetary compensation for their irreplaceable property. A minority, placing faith in the Housing Code, demand fair compensation from construction companies but often lose everything—both their homes and any form of recompense.

Eight families and the joint-stock company "Nijat" have been residing in the Khatai district of Baku at 33 Vezirova Street since 1992. Their single-story houses and the company’s building are located near the encroaching prestigious and expensive “Ag Sheher” (White City) development.

The executive power of the Khatai district is determined to demolish the old structures to make room for new high-end buildings. Several families of refugees from Armenia who moved into the homes last century have accepted monetary offers and left. However, the families of Akhmediyat Mamedov, Sitara Aslanova, Begim Aliyeva, Maksudov Fakhraddin, and the family of Nijat’s director Fakhraddin Mamedov, along with his sons—eight families in total—refuse to leave. They naively believe that the law guaranteeing property rights outweighs the district authority’s ambitions.

These families collectively own 368 square meters of residential property, while "Nijat" occupies 600 square meters. They are willing to vacate their lawful property if compensated at market rates that would allow them to purchase suitable housing elsewhere.

Speaking to Turan, Fakhraddin Mamedov explained that the Khatai district executive power is the source of their troubles. The process of pressuring residents to vacate the homes at 33 Vezirova Street began last year. Mamedov formally addressed Zeynal Nagdaliyev, the presidential assistant for territorial and organizational affairs, stating that the market value of the disputed area is AZN 3,000 per square meter. The total value of the property is AZN 3 million, yet the residents are willing to compromise and accept AZN 1.5 million. Of this amount, AZN 1.1 million pertains to the property owned by the Mamedov family and "Nijat."

In his appeal, Mamedov cited Articles 52, 54, and 64 of the Housing Code, as well as constitutional provisions guaranteeing Azerbaijani citizens the right to housing and property. He requested an end to forced evictions or fair compensation. However, no response has been received from Nagdaliyev, and the Khatai district authorities continue to pressure the residents.

Turan sought a response from Etibar Akhmedov, deputy head of the district. Akhmedov stated: "The property owners at the specified address do not have official state registration of their real estate ('kupcha'). However, the executive power is willing to pay AZN 1,250 per square meter. Unfortunately, funds allocated for this year have been exhausted, and payments will resume next year."

Akhmedov stressed that the district operates within the framework of state subsidies. When asked what would happen if the residents refused the terms, he assured that no force would be used but insisted that "Ag Sheher must be built regardless." Akhmedov provided no solution for the conflict.

Fakhraddin Mamedov dismissed Akhmedov’s claims regarding the lack of registration documents, arguing that his Soviet-era and subsequent ownership documents are sufficient for the state to uphold its laws.

Based on previous similar conflicts, it is likely that the case will be taken to court. A judicial ruling may order forced evictions on the grounds of building safety concerns or overriding state interests.

Legal and Ethical Dilemmas

The impasse at Vazirova Street is emblematic of broader tensions in Azerbaijan, where rapid modernization often collides with the rights of its citizens. Critics point out that the judiciary typically sides with state-backed developers, citing building “emergency conditions” or “state interests” as grounds for eviction. In many cases, residents lose not only their homes but also the hope of recourse.

International comparisons highlight an unsettling reality. In countries like Turkey and China, similar disputes have sometimes led to compromises that respected property rights. In extreme cases, developers have even altered project designs to avoid displacing residents unwilling to sell. Advocates argue that Azerbaijan could adopt these practices to balance development with justice.

As Baku's skyline continues to evolve, the struggles at Vazirova Street cast a long shadow over its progress. For families like those of the Mamedovs, the fight is not just about property but about preserving dignity in the face of systemic inequality. The resolution of their case will serve as a litmus test for Azerbaijan’s commitment to protecting its citizens amid its relentless pursuit of modernization.

While the glimmering high-rises of Ag Sheher promise a future of luxury and global appeal, the unanswered questions of fairness and legality leave a lingering doubt: Who is this progress truly for?