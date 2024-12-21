Earthquakes on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Border

Last night, three earthquakes occurred along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border with magnitudes of 4.8, 3.0, and 3.8, according to the Republican Center for Seismological Service of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported no information about any destruction or casualties as a result of the earthquakes.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Armenia stated that the epicenter of the 6-magnitude earthquakes was located 30 kilometers south of the Azerbaijani city of Kelbajar. In Armenian cities, tremors of magnitude 4-5 were felt in Jermuk, 2-4 in Vayots Dzor, and 2 in Syunik.