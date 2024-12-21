  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly Cloudy9.60 C
  • Sunday, 22 December 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(4 hours ago)
Earthquakes on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Border

Earthquakes on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Border

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Earthquakes on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Border

Last night, three earthquakes occurred along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border with magnitudes of 4.8, 3.0, and 3.8, according to the Republican Center for Seismological Service of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported no information about any destruction or casualties as a result of the earthquakes.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Armenia stated that the epicenter of the 6-magnitude earthquakes was located 30 kilometers south of the Azerbaijani city of Kelbajar. In Armenian cities, tremors of magnitude 4-5 were felt in Jermuk, 2-4 in Vayots Dzor, and 2 in Syunik.

Leave a review

Social

  • Windy weather is expected  in Baku on Sunday Social
    • 21 December 2024, 14:15

    Windy weather is expected  in Baku on Sunday

    On Sunday, December 22, changeable cloudy weather  is expected in  Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. Drizzle is possible during the night and morning in some areas of the peninsula. Moderate southwest winds will prevail. The air temperature will be 5-8°C at night and 9-11°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.

    Read more
  • Housing Collisions in the "Caucasian Dubai" Social
    • 21 December 2024, 13:54

    Housing Collisions in the "Caucasian Dubai"

    Baku, often called the "Caucasian Dubai," is increasingly known for systematic violations of residents' housing rights. During urban renovations and the construction of elegant new buildings, thousands of families in Azerbaijan’s capital have been unlawfully deprived of their homes. Many, recognizing the futility of resistance, settle for inadequate monetary compensation for their irreplaceable property. A minority, placing faith in the Housing Code, demand fair compensation from construction companies but often lose everything—both their homes and any form of recompense.

    Read more
  • Azercell supports another “Informatics Camp” Social
    • 21 December 2024, 11:58

    Azercell supports another “Informatics Camp”

    Azerbaijani team prepares to compete in three prestigious international Olympiads The preparation of young programmers representing Azerbaijan in international Olympiads continues successfully. In collaboration with Azercell, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Institute of Education, the latest “Informatics Camp” was held at the Baku Higher Oil School.

    Read more
  • "They go to many countries to renovate schools, but their own schools..." Social
    • 20 December 2024, 19:06

    "They go to many countries to renovate schools, but their own schools..."

    On December 19, it was reported that students were massively poisoned by smoke at School No. 1 in Ashaghi Gushchu village, Tovuz district. According to the State Agency for Preschool and General Education, 71 individuals were hospitalized, provided with necessary medical assistance, and later discharged.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line