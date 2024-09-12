Paris Condemns Verdict Against French Citizen in Azerbaijan
France has condemned the "arbitrary and overtly discriminatory treatment" of French citizen Théo Clerc in Azerbaijan, who has been sentenced to three years in prison for graffiti in the metro. Meanwhile, two other defendants involved in the same actions were sentenced only to fines, according to a statement from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Immediately after Théo Clerc's detention, the French Embassy in Baku contacted the relevant Azerbaijani authorities to provide consular protection for the French citizen, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. Embassy representatives attended all court hearings.
The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reminded French citizens, including those with dual nationality, to avoid traveling to Azerbaijan without compelling reasons "due to the risk of arbitrary detention and unfair judicial proceedings in a country where the judicial system offers no guarantees of independence or protection of rights."
