Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held ahead of time – head of the Central Election Commission

Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are due to be held in November, but their dates may be postponed to an earlier date, the head of the CEC Mazahir Panahov stated at a meeting of this structure. The next parliamentary elections in November coincide with the COP29 climate conference, Panahov noted. "For this reason, a decision may be made to postpone the elections to an earlier period," he said.

In this regard, Panahov noted the need to start work on educating members of election commissions. According to the Constitution, elections to the 125-seat Milli Majlis are held every five years, on the first Sunday in November of the last year of the Parliament's term. The date of the elections is announced two months before they are held.