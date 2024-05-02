By May 9th, World War II veterans will receive 2 thousand manats each
President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the payment of a one-time allowance to veterans of the Second World War. Thus, the participants in the war will receive 2,000 thousand manats (about $ 1,200) each.
Widows of war veterans, home front workers who survived the blockade of Lenningrad will be paid 1,500 manats (about 900 US dollars).
3 million manats (about $1.8 million) will be allocated from the state budget for these purposes.
The benefits will be paid by Victory Day over Fascism on May 9th.
According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the order will apply to approximately 3 thousand people, including 30 veterans.
