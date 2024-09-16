Pashinyan apologized to the people for the historical conflict with Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a public apology to the Armenian people, acknowledging that he, like his predecessors, misled the nation by perpetuating a narrative of ongoing conflict with neighboring countries. In a Facebook post, Pashinyan drew a distinction between the previous policies that focused on territorial conquest and his vision of a "Real Armenia," which he says began following Armenia's defeat in the 2020 war with Azerbaijan.

“Our people have long made their choice in favor of a Real Armenia,” Pashinyan wrote, explaining that the country's future should be about ensuring the well-being of its citizens within internationally recognized borders, rather than pursuing the ideal of a "Historical Armenia" with expanded territory.

The prime minister admitted that past leaders had driven the population into a "historical cycle" of conflict, and he took responsibility for his part in continuing this narrative. "We, who ruled at different times, did not listen to [the people], in fact, forced our people to live in a 'historical cycle.' It is for this reason that we have to apologize to our people, and I apologize for my part."

Pashinyan's remarks were echoed by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who, at a joint press conference with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Stéphane Séjourné on September 16, reaffirmed Armenia's readiness to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. However, Baku maintains that any peace deal is contingent on Armenia removing anti-Azerbaijani provisions from its constitution.