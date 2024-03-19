Pashinyan says four villages in Gazakh region should be given away
Pashinyan says four villages in Gazakh region should be given away
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's trip to the border villages of Armenia's Tavush region and his statements at a meeting with local residents became a sensation.
Speaking to residents of Voskepar village Pashinyan warned of the possibility of a new war "before the end of the week" if the Armenian side refuses to discuss the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan.
"If you refuse, it means there will be a war at the end of the week. And I know what will happen at the end of this war. Then, when we meet somewhere on Republic Square, you will say, 'OK, we are simple villagers, we had no information, but you knew everything,'" Pashinyan said. He added that if Armenia gives something, it also demands something in return, Armenian media quoted him as saying.
Armenia should not allow a war with Azerbaijan, so it is necessary to go for "border adjustment," the Prime Minister said. According to him, "there is a real possibility" to start the process of delimitation and demarcation of the border in Tavush region on the section from Baganis village to Berkaber village in Tavush region.
The Armenian Prime Minister also stated that the authorities plan to build new roads in Tavush in order to exclude the blockade of Armenian villages.
Let's remember that in this place in the early 90s Armenians seized seven villages on Azerbaijani territory. Of these, 4 villages are located directly on the territory of Gazakh region: Baganis Ayrym, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilgajyly.
Three more villages are enclaves surrounded by Armenian territory - Yukhary Askipara, Sofulu and Barkhudarli. Another enclave is Kyarki, on Armenia's border with Nakhchivan.
In turn, Azerbaijan captured the Armenian enclave of Artsvashen (Bashkend).
Leave a review
-
- In World
- 19 March 2024 11:42
-
Politics
-
- 19 March 2024, 16:19
On March 19, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, who asked for the transferring to house arrest.
-
- 19 March 2024, 16:05
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the country for Foreign Policy, is in China. On his Twitter account, he announced meetings with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Deputy Head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Chen Zhu, President of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Wang Chao.
-
- 19 March 2024, 14:58
Turan News Agency has sent a letter to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev in connection with the low quality of Internet services provided by the state provider Bakinternet.
-
- 19 March 2024, 14:56
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is in Yerevan, held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on March 19. Regarding stability in the South Caucasus, Stoltenberg called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach an agreement that will pave the way for normalization of relations and lasting peace. "This is important for Euro-Atlantic security, as the situation is becoming more dangerous," he stressed and noted that "NATO supports Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its peaceful aspirations," the NATO press release on the content of the meeting.
1 comment
Gagik
2024-03-19
Pashinyan royet sebe mogilu. Eto proces ,vi vernyote chto prenadlezhit nam a mi vashi sela👈.