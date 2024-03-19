7 consecutive days will be off work in Azerbaijan
In Azerbaijan, from 20 to 26 March seven days in a row will be non-working on the occasion of spring holiday Novruz.
The Cabinet of Ministers declared 20-24 March as holidays due to the holiday according to the Labour Code.
But since 23 and 24 March fall on Saturday and Sunday, the weekend automatically passes to the next working days - 25 and 26 March.
