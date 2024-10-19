PFPA activist subjected to administrative arrest

Tehran Abdullayev, an activist of the Surakhani district branch of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), has been subjected to administrative arrest.

As the PFPA told Turan, he was detained on October 15.

However, the official bodies confirmed his detention only three days later, the party noted.

In turn, lawyer Neymat Karimli told Turan that Abdullayev was arrested for 20 days by the decision of the Surakhani District Court on October 15.

“We have not been able to meet with him yet. I believe that we will be able to meet with him on October 21. For this reason, I cannot name the exact reasons for the arrest. I believe that he was arrested for political reasons, and the formal charge could be “disobeying the police,” Karimli said.

It was not possible to get comments from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.