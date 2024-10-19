In a sudden shift in policy, the newly elected president of the Congress of New Caledonia, Veilma Faleo, announced the cancellation of a controversial cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan. The agreement, which had been signed earlier this year under Faleo’s predecessor, Roh Wamitan, was intended to bolster New Caledonia’s struggle for independence from France. However, the move provoked a sharp reaction from the French government, which accused Azerbaijan of meddling in its overseas territories and stoking separatist ambitions.

Faleo’s decision marks a significant departure from Wamitan's administration, which had worked closely with Azerbaijan in recent years. This partnership had been part of broader efforts by Kanak leaders to seek international support for their independence movement. "They established very strong relations with Azerbaijan, which has supported their movement," said Denise Fisher, a former Australian General Counsel in New Caledonia. Fisher noted that Azerbaijan had hosted two meetings, dubbed the Baku Initiative, aimed at decolonizing French territories in the Pacific.

Azerbaijan’s involvement in the independence movement had raised eyebrows in Paris long before the recent backlash. The French government, increasingly concerned about separatist sentiments in New Caledonia, was alarmed by Azerbaijan's support. The timing of Faleo’s rejection of the agreement coincides with the visit of France's new Minister for Overseas Territories, Francois-Noel Buffet, to New Caledonia. This visit comes as the territory is still recovering from violent riots in May, which left 13 people dead and caused an estimated $1 billion in damages.

The fallout from Faleo’s decision has reverberated far beyond the Pacific. In Baku, Jamil Hasanli, a former presidential candidate of Azerbaijan, described the cancellation as a significant setback for Azerbaijan’s decolonization policy. Speaking to the Azerbaijani media outlet Turan, Hasanli criticized his government’s involvement in New Caledonia, suggesting that the agreement was ill-conceived from the start. "On April 18, 2024, the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan signed a cooperation agreement with the Congress of New Caledonia, with the goal of supporting the Kanak independence movement," Hasanli noted. The agreement was endorsed by the Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, and the head of New Caledonia’s Agricultural Agency, Omaira Naisel.

Now, however, that agreement has been rendered void by the NK Congress’s decision to cut ties with Azerbaijan. The May riots, which had shaken New Caledonia earlier this year, also led to the arrest of 11 Kanak activists, whose actions are currently under investigation. For Azerbaijan, this diplomatic setback underscores the challenges of extending its influence beyond its borders, particularly in territories where historical and geopolitical complexities run deep.

Hasanli also pointed to the stark economic disparities between Azerbaijan and New Caledonia. "It is absurd that a country ranking 93rd in terms of living standards is attempting to aid a territory ranked 33rd in the world," Hasanli remarked. He highlighted the fact that while New Caledonia boasts a GDP per capita of $37,700, Azerbaijan’s stands at a far lower $6,842. In a recent referendum, the people of New Caledonia voted to remain under French rule, further undermining Azerbaijan’s diplomatic overtures.