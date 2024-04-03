PFPA condemned the latest “repressions” in the country

Authorities have continuously been carrying out political arrests for more than a year. One by one, well-known politicians, members of the public and journalists are arrested. This is stated in a statement by the opposition Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan.

Like all previous waves of repression, the arrests have not bypassed the PPFA members. During the current campaign of political arrests, 11 of its members were arrested.

The authorities are not limited to simply imprisoning their critics and oppositionists, but they are also torturing them in custody.

The PPFA claims that all these arrests and harassment are designed to deprive the organization of the opportunity to function. "Despite all this, the PPFA is determined to continue its principled struggle, organized resistance to Ilham Aliyev's attempts to consolidate the totalitarian system in Azerbaijan," the document says.

The PPFA calls on international organizations and the democratic world to give priority attention to the freedom of political prisoners and the realization of the fundamental rights and freedoms of Azerbaijani citizens when contacting with the government.

"The authoritarian regime of Azerbaijan should be subjected to international sanctions, targeted sanctions should be applied to officials responsible for trumped-up charges against opposition figures, political activists and journalists," the statement said.