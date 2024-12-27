Plane on Baku-Minvody flight returns back

  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

A passenger plane from Baku to Minvody returned back on 27 December.

‘The plane left on time, but returned back at 10:13. As of today, the flight has been cancelled. The reason is unknown,’ an airport representative told Turan Agency. Whether this flight will take place later is unknown.

It should be noted that since Friday morning many Russian airports have been closed due to Ukrainian drone attacks.

