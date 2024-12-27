Azerbaijan expects confessions and apologies from Kadyrov, not money - official Baku
Azerbaijan has rejected Ramzan Kadyrov's statement to provide financial assistance to the families of those killed and injured in the crash of the AZAL plane flying to Grozny on 25 December.
‘Azerbaijan does not need any assistance. Neither the state nor the citizens will accept such help. We are providing and will continue to provide necessary assistance to our citizens. Azerbaijan demands recognition of the fact, apology and payment of appropriate compensation.’ This was stated by an unnamed representative of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, quoted by pro-government media.
Recall that the cause of the crash was that the civilian aircraft was seriously damaged near Grozny when air defence forces in Chechnya were firing missiles at Ukrainian drones.
