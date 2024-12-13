Plaque Honoring Gubad Ibadoghlu Unveiled at Piazza Don Bosco in Rome

Six new plaques dedicated to global human rights defenders were unveiled in Piazza Don Bosco, a prominent square in the Italian capital, Rome. The plaques, installed by Amnesty International, honor figures chosen for their commitment to justice, transparency, and human rights advocacy.

Among the honorees is Azerbaijani anti-corruption researcher and economist Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu, alongside Kyung-Seok Park, an advocate for persons with disabilities from South Korea; Sleydo Molly Wickham, a Canadian defender of Indigenous rights and the environment; Ilham Tohti, a Uyghur minority advocate from China; Maria Ponomarenko from Russia; and a plaque representing all women from Afghanistan.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Pietro Alonqi, Palermo Municipality’s Environmental Policy Advisor, Marcello Longo, President of Rome’s Eighth District, and several local council members. The event, highlighting the stories of the six honorees, featured active participation from students of Marconi and Rutelli schools in Rome.

Piazza Don Bosco, named in honor of St. John Bosco, an Italian priest and educator renowned for his dedication to youth and education, is a hub for cultural, religious, and civic activities. Events often center around the church and monuments commemorating Don Bosco, underscoring his legacy of service and community engagement.

Gubad Ibadoghlu expressed his gratitude for the honor bestowed upon him by Amnesty International and the city of Rome through the unveiling of a memorial plaque in his name at Piazza Don Bosco.

"To stand alongside defenders such as Kyung-Seok Park, Sleydo Molly Wickham, Ilham Tohti, Maria Ponomarenko, and the symbolic representation of Afghan women is an honor for me. Each of these individuals embodies resilience and courage, shedding light on the diverse ways humanity strives for equality and dignity. This recognition strengthens my resolve to continue advocating for justice, transparency, and the protection of fundamental rights. I accept this award not as an individual achievement, but as a call to further our collective efforts for a more just and equitable world," Gubad Ibadoghlu told the Turan News Agency.